abrdn plc Has $86.20 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

