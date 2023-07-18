Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 17,500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.