Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5 %

CTAS stock opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

