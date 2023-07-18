North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.10.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

