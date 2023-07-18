GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.81.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

