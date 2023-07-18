State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Shares of CTAS opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

