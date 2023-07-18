Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nucor by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

