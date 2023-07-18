State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Corteva by 67.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.