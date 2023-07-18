Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 501 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

