AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

