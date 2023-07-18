AIA Group Ltd Sells 125 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NUE opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.