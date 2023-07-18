Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Reduced by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

