AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

