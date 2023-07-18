6,929 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,820,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

