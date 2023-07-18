AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 14,811 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 344,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

