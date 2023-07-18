AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,273 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

