Signaturefd LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Progressive Stock Up 4.4 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

