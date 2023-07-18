AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

