AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $465,000 in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 224,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

