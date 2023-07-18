Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

