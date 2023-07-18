VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

