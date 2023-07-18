Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKX. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

PKX stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

