Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

