Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

