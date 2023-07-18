Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $262.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

