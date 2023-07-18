Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.24 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

