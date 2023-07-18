Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

