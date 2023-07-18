Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $153,411,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

