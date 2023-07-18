Signaturefd LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,724,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,716,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.61 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

