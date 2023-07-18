Signaturefd LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

