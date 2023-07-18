Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

