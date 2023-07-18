Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

