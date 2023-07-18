TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

