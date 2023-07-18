Signaturefd LLC Sells 154 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SAP by 241.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.