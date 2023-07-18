Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

