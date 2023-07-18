Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 321.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

