Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 590 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Shares of PH stock opened at $400.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

