Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

