Simmons Bank Sells 1,829 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 198,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MetLife by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in MetLife by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

