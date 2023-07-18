Simmons Bank Sells 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

