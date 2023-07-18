TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 63.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

