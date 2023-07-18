TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
TIXT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 63.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.