GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

