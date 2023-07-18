TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

