The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $31.61 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,703,705,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,078,038,314 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

