Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Everi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Everi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

