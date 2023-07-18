DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

DKNG opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553,139 shares of company stock worth $38,299,336 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 39.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

