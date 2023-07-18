Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.