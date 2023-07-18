Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.
Apple Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
