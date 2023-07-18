Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GAMB. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million, a PE ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

