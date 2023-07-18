Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,368,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 965,594 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

