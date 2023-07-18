Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.70.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.82 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.84.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

